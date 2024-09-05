Hunter Biden Admits Guilt In Federal Tax Evasion Case: 'When I Was Addicted, I Wasn't Thinking About My Taxes'

In a recent development, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, has admitted guilt to all nine federal tax charges, thereby avoiding a second trial this year.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi accepted Biden’s plea change on the day jury selection was due to commence in Los Angeles federal court. Biden confessed to evading at least $1.4 million in taxes over a four-year period, attributing his actions to his cocaine addiction, reported The Hill.

Hunter Biden initially proposed an “Alford plea,” which would allow him to admit guilt while maintaining his innocence. However, prosecutors objected, leading to a traditional guilty plea. “Like millions of Americans, I failed to file and pay my taxes on time. For that I am responsible,” Biden stated.

He said that his addiction was not an “excuse” for failing to pay his taxes on time. “When I was addicted, I wasn't thinking about my taxes, I was thinking about surviving."

By pleading guilty to three felony and six misdemeanor counts, Biden avoided another trial that could have brought his addiction back into public view. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, stated that the decision to plead guilty was driven by a desire to protect his family.

Biden’s sentencing for the tax case is scheduled for Dec. 16. He already faces up to 25 years in prison for the gun case, with sentencing set for Nov. 13.

Why It Matters: This plea comes after Biden’s conviction on gun charges earlier this year, marking the first criminal conviction of a sitting U.S. president’s child. About 120 Californians were summoned for jury duty in the case.

The tax evasion case against Hunter Biden has added another layer of complexity to the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential election. Furthermore, his earlier conviction on three felony gun charges has already brought his battle with addiction into the public eye.

