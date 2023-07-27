Joe Biden Will Not Pardon Son If Convicted, Says White House

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that there is no chance of President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, amidst the collapse of a plea deal with the Department of Justice.

What Happened: Reacting to the collapse of the plea deal, Hunter Biden’s legal team declared the deal “null and void” when U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika expressed concern about the deal’s potential to grant Hunter perpetual immunity from other possible crimes, Politico reports.

The plea deal, which would have allowed Hunter to admit to two misdemeanor tax charges while avoiding a gun charge, is now uncertain. The roadblock will postpone proceedings, likely for at least a month.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during a briefing if there was any possibility that Biden would eventually pardon Hunter, to which she replied, “No” and didn’t elaborate further, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The collapse of the plea deal adds to the growing list of legal troubles for the Biden family. The impeachment talks center around the business dealings of Biden's son, Hunter.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Fox News that the House may open an impeachment inquiry into Biden, citing Hunter’s dealings as a potential basis for impeachment.

Meanwhile, Biden is prepping for the 2024 presidential race. These developments come amidst a political climate where former President Donald Trump and his allies are pushing for the impeachment of President Biden.

