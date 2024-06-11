Hunter Biden Convicted On Federal Gun Charges

Loading... Loading...

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has been convicted on three felony gun charges. The verdict was delivered by a Delaware jury after a week-long trial that brought to light his battle with addiction.

What Happened: As reported by NBC News, the Wilmington, Delaware jury announced the verdict on Tuesday. Hunter Biden was indicted on three felony charges related to gun possession while under the influence of narcotics. Despite his not guilty plea, the jury took around three hours to reach a decision.

This trial is unprecedented, being the first to involve a child of a sitting president. The charges could lead to maximum prison sentences of 10 and 5 years, respectively, with each count also carrying a maximum fine of $250,000.

The date for sentencing has not been determined yet.

The trial included detailed testimonies from three of Hunter Biden's ex-partners about his persistent drug use. Two of the charges alleged that Biden falsely claimed he was not using illegal drugs when he purchased a gun in October 2018. The third charge claimed he had a firearm while using a narcotic.

The defense maintained that Biden was not using crack cocaine at the time of the gun sale and did not consider himself an addict, thus did not “knowingly” break the law, NBC News reports. Prosecutors refuted this claim by referencing excerpts from Biden's book that discuss his addiction struggles and presenting indirect evidence of his constant drug use.

President Joe Biden has previously declared he would not pardon his son. The president expressed his love and pride for his son at the beginning of the trial, commending his resilience and strength in recovery.

Why It Matters: This conviction could have implications on the upcoming 2024 presidential election. Voters are set to choose their preferred candidate in less than five months. Current polls indicate a close race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The conviction of Hunter Biden could potentially influence voter sentiment and the election outcome.

