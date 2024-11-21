Best And Worst Performing States For Cannabis Sales In 2024: YTD Winners & Losers

BDSA‘s October 2024 data highlights Maryland as the fastest-growing state for cannabis sales, with a year-to-date (YTD) increase of 57.8%, totaling $942.2 million.

Maryland’s impressive performance within BDSA’s tracked markets cements its place as a key emerging state in the cannabis industry.

Ohio followed with a 30.9% growth, reaching $522.6 million, while New Jersey achieved a 24.6% increase, amounting to $805.7 million in YTD sales.

Green Thumb Industries GTBIF, Curaleaf Holdings CURLF, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF, Cresco Labs CRLBF, and Verano Holdings VRNOF are publicly traded multi-state operators with active operations in both Ohio and Maryland, supporting the cannabis industry’s growth in these states.

Struggling Markets

States with established cannabis markets are grappling with significant downturns. Arizona saw a 12.9% decrease in YTD sales, generating $989.8 million, while Colorado, another mature market, reported a 9.5% drop, totaling $1.18 billion.

Even California, the leader in total sales with $4.16 billion YTD, experienced a 3.6% decline, underscoring challenges faced by long-established markets.

Monthly Shifts

While year-to-date trends provide long-term insights, monthly data reveals shorter-term momentum shifts. According to BDSA, Missouri leads recent growth with a 4.9% month-over-month (MoM) increase, totaling $123.3 million.

Arizona, despite its YTD struggles, achieved a 4.4% MoM rise to $93.1 million. Conversely, Michigan recorded the steepest monthly decline, dropping 7.7% to $246.3 million, followed by New York with a 7.3% decrease, ending at $11.1 million.

