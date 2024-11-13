YouGov Poll Reveals What Women Want With Weed: Relax, Mindfulness And Great Deals

As cannabis gains traction in the U.S., women are breaking free from social stigma and traditional roles, embracing cannabis. A recent YouGov poll highlights how women are increasingly using cannabis to relax, improve their well-being and practice mindfulness. The data sheds light on key trends shaping female consumer behavior, offering brands and marketers a valuable look into the motivations driving this influential segment.

Health And Wellness Drive Interest

Health benefits top the list of reasons women consider using cannabis. Pain relief ranks first, with 18% of respondents citing it as their primary motivator.

Additionally, 15% express interest in cannabis for improving sleep quality, while 13% would use it to manage anxiety or depression.

Relaxation is another key factor, with 11% seeking stress relief. Enhanced focus appeals to 10% of women. A notable 22% use cannabis to support mindfulness practices, reflecting a broader interest in wellness and mental clarity.

Key Factors Influencing Purchases

For women already consuming cannabis, the cost is a decisive factor, influencing 63% of purchasing decisions.

Detailed product descriptions help 47% select the right fit for their needs, while 36% prioritize premium ingredients, in line with trends in natural and high-quality products.

Promotions sway 28% of buyers and recommendations from professionals influence 26%. Notably, packaging design, in which brands invest heavily is less significant, but it still matters to 10% of respondents.

Product Preferences And Usage Trends

Flower products remain the most popular choice, with 74% of women opting for traditional forms like pre-rolls. Edibles follow closely at 69%.

45% use concentrates, such as vape oils, while 34% prefer topicals like creams and lotions. Ingestible products like capsules attract 30%.

Spending And Frequency

Janice Fernandes reported for YouGov that spending varies, with 33% of women spending under $50 monthly and 19% between $50 and $99.

Frequent users make up 35%, consuming cannabis multiple times daily, while 18% use it once daily.

