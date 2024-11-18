Major U.S. indices had a mixed close on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.1% to 43,389.60, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 5,893.62, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.6% to 18,791.81.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer shares soared 15.93% to close at $21.54, after the company announced it has engaged BDO USA, P.C. as its independent auditor. The company also submitted a compliance plan to the Nasdaq to regain compliance with its continued listing requirements.

Bakkt Holdings BKKT

Bakkt Holdings shares surged 162.46% to close at $29.71, following reports that Trump Media & Technology Group is in advanced talks to acquire the cryptocurrency company. Donald Trump, seen as pro-crypto, has reportedly led his media company into advanced talks to acquire Bakkt, a cryptocurrency firm backed by Intercontinental Exchange, in an all-share deal

MARA Holdings Inc. MARA

MARA Holdings shares fell 14.07% to close at $18.11 after the company announced a $700 million convertible note offering to boost its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings and repurchase debt. The company’s shares fell, following the announcement, of a $700 million convertible note offering to bolster Bitcoin holdings and address debt. The offering includes repurchasing 2026 notes and potential stock market impacts due to hedging activities by noteholders.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR

MicroStrategy shares rose 12.96% to close at $384.79, following the company’s announcement of the acquisition of 51,780 Bitcoin for approximately $4.6 billion. On Monday, the Michael Saylor-led company announced the purchase of 51,780 BTC for nearly $4.6 billion, at an average price of $88,627 per coin.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares climbed 5.62% to close at $338.74, following reports that President-elect Trump plans to ease restrictions for self-driving vehicles. The proposed federal framework could accelerate Tesla’s plans for its Cybercab robotaxi by addressing regulatory caps, despite potential EV tax credit eliminations that Elon Musk supports to challenge competitors.

