Nvidia, Apple Suppliers Prepare For Policy Shifts, Japan's AI Leap, And AMD's Workforce Cut: This Week In AI

Over the week, the tech world buzzed with significant developments. From potential policy shifts affecting Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Apple Inc. AAPL suppliers to Japan’s leap into the AI industrial revolution, the landscape is changing rapidly. Here’s a quick roundup of the top stories.

Nvidia, Apple Suppliers Brace for Policy Changes

Key suppliers for Nvidia and Apple, including Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. HNHPF, also known as Foxconn, Pegatron Corp. PGTRF, and Quanta Computer QUCCF, are gearing up for a potential surge in U.S. investments amid potential trade policy shifts under a possible second term for Donald Trump.

Nvidia and SoftBank’s AI Supercomputer in Japan

In a significant move towards becoming a global AI powerhouse, Nvidia and SoftBank Group SFTBF announced a partnership to establish Japan’s most powerful AI supercomputer. The collaboration, unveiled at the Nvidia AI Summit Japan, will leverage Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell platform.

AMD’s Workforce Cut Amid AI Chip Development Shift

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD has reportedly decided to lay off approximately 1,000 employees, representing 4% of its global workforce. The move is part of AMD’s strategic shift towards AI chip development to compete with Nvidia in the data center chip market.

Nvidia’s Blackwell Chip Revenue Forecast

Ahead of Nvidia’s third-quarter results announcement next week, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore has previewed the company’s outlook. Despite supply constraints on new products, Moore predicts several billion in revenue from Blackwell chips alone in the January quarter, with a more precise figure of between $5 billion and $6 billion.

AI Capabilities Plateau, Say Andreessen Horowitz Founders

The founders of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz have noted a plateau in artificial intelligence capabilities, citing data shortages and computational limitations as key barriers. This observation aligns with recent statements from Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI and Safe Superintelligence (SSI), who acknowledged that results from traditional AI scaling approaches have plateaued.

