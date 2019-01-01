Pegatron is one of the largest contract manufacturer of consumer electronics, communications and computer products globally. It is a key supplier to Apple, which accounts for 79% of the company's overall revenue. The firm engages in the assembly of smartphones, desktops, notebooks, tablets, gaming consoles, and smart home devices through the Design, Manufacturing and Services, or DMS, business segment, which makes up 91% of sales. Pegatron is also involved in the production of metal chassis for smartphones and tablets, and IC substrate and printed circuit board through its publicly listed subsidiaries Casetek Holdings and Kinsus Interconnect Technology, in which Pegatron has a 61% and 39% ownership stake, respectively.