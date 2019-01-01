|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Quanta Computer (OTCPK: QUCCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Quanta Computer.
There is no analysis for Quanta Computer
The stock price for Quanta Computer (OTCPK: QUCCF) is $9.25 last updated Wed Oct 23 2019 13:31:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2012.
Quanta Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Quanta Computer.
Quanta Computer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.