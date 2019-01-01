QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Quanta Computer Inc is a Taiwan-based original design manufacturer of notebook computers and electronic hardware for use in communication, networking, consumer electronics, auto electronics, and cloud computing solutions. Its products include enterprise network systems, home entertainment systems, rack-mount servers, data center networking switches, high-density storage solutions, encoding cameras, and smart home devices. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the America region, with the rest coming from countries across the world.

Quanta Computer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Quanta Computer (QUCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Quanta Computer (OTCPK: QUCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Quanta Computer's (QUCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Quanta Computer.

Q

What is the target price for Quanta Computer (QUCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Quanta Computer

Q

Current Stock Price for Quanta Computer (QUCCF)?

A

The stock price for Quanta Computer (OTCPK: QUCCF) is $9.25 last updated Wed Oct 23 2019 13:31:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Quanta Computer (QUCCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2012.

Q

When is Quanta Computer (OTCPK:QUCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Quanta Computer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Quanta Computer (QUCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Quanta Computer.

Q

What sector and industry does Quanta Computer (QUCCF) operate in?

A

Quanta Computer is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.