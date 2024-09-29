Musk's Displeasure With Sam Altman, Gates' AI Love, And Bezos' New Challenge: This Week In AI

The past week in the tech world was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. From Elon Musk expressing his concerns over OpenAI’s transition to a for-profit entity to Bill Gates singing praises of AI chatbot ChatGPT, the tech titans kept us on our toes. Meanwhile, Apple’s former design guru, Jony Ive, confirmed his collaboration with OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, on a new AI hardware project. In other news, Google rehired AI pioneer Noam Shazeer with a significant payout, and Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI is in talks with top brands like Nike and Marriott. Let’s dive into the details.

Musk’s Discontent Over OpenAI’s Transition

Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, expressed his displeasure over the company’s reported transition to a for-profit entity. This move could potentially grant OpenAI CEO Sam Altman a 7% stake in the company. Musk, who left OpenAI in 2018, called the transition “deeply wrong.”

Bill Gates’ Affinity for ChatGPT

Microsoft Corp. MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, in his Netflix docuseries, shared his fondness for AI chatbot ChatGPT. Given Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI, Gates’ admiration for the chatbot doesn’t come as a surprise.

Jony Ive Collaborates with Sam Altman

Apple’s design legend Sir Jony Ive confirmed his collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a new AI hardware project. The project, which has been under wraps for nearly a year, was confirmed during a profile interview with The New York Times.

Google Rehires Noam Shazeer

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google has rehired AI pioneer Noam Shazeer, known for his work on the Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA). Shazeer, who left Google in 2021 to launch chatbot startup Character.AI, has returned as part of a broader collaboration.

Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI Challenges Google

Jeff Bezos-backed Perplexity AI is in talks with top brands like Nike Inc. NKE and Marriott International MAR as it prepares to challenge Google’s dominance in the $300 billion digital ads industry. The startup is developing a “sponsored” question system to disrupt Google’s auction-based ads model.

