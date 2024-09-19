Darden Restaurants, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.8 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Darden shares fell 0.2% to $158.77 in after-hours trading.
- Steelcase Inc. SCS reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $785 million to $810 million and adjusted earnings of between 21 cents and 25 cents per share. Steelcase shares dipped 11.5% to $12.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS to post quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $546.81 million for the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares gained 0.4% to $448.44 in the after-hours trading session.
- Exicure Inc XCUR announced that it received an extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Exicure shares jumped 168.1% to $6.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $4.80 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.5% to $299.79 in after-hours trading.
