Darden Restaurants, FedEx And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Wall Street expects Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $2.8 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Darden shares fell 0.2% to $158.77 in after-hours trading.

Steelcase Inc. SCS reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees third-quarter revenue in a range of $785 million to $810 million and adjusted earnings of between 21 cents and 25 cents per share. Steelcase shares dipped 11.5% to $12.49 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS to post quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $546.81 million for the recent quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares gained 0.4% to $448.44 in the after-hours trading session.

Exicure Inc XCUR announced that it received an extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Exicure shares jumped 168.1% to $6.14 in the after-hours trading session.

announced that it received an extension from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Exicure shares jumped 168.1% to $6.14 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $4.80 per share on revenue of $21.96 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares gained 0.5% to $299.79 in after-hours trading.

