Apple's 'Glowtime' iPhone 16 Launch, OLED Display Upgrades, And Huawei's Countermove: This Week In Appleverse

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for tech enthusiasts, with Apple Inc. AAPL at the center of the action. The Cupertino-based tech giant announced its much-anticipated “Glowtime” event, set to unveil the iPhone 16 series. The week also saw speculations about Apple discontinuing certain products and a surprise announcement from Huawei. Let’s dive into the details.

Apple’s “Glowtime” Event

Apple confirmed that it would hold its annual iPhone launch event, named “Glowtime,” on Monday, Sept. 9. The event is expected to showcase a variety of new products, including the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series.

Products Apple Might Discontinue

Following the annual iPhone event, Apple is expected to discontinue some of its products. These products are likely to be removed from the Apple Store post the keynote.

Analyst’s Take on Apple’s Stock

An analyst suggested that Apple’s iPhone 16 presentation might not be a “sell the news” item for the company’s stock, as has been the case with past Apple events.

Huawei’s Countermove

In a surprising move, Chinese tech heavyweight Huawei scheduled a product launch event on Sept. 10, the same day Apple is set to reveal its iPhone 16 lineup. Huawei claims to have “turned science fiction to reality” after five years of research.

Apple’s OLED Plans

Reports suggest that Apple has decided to incorporate organic light-emitting diode or OLED displays in all iPhone models, including the lower-priced iPhone SE, from 2025.

Photo courtesy: Apple