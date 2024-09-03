7 Products Apple Will Likely Discontinue Next Week After iPhone 16 Launch

Apple Inc. AAPL could likely discontinue some of its products following its annual iPhone event on Sept. 9. Following the keynote, these Apple products are expected to be removed from the Apple Store.

Note that these products could still be available for purchase from Apple-authorized retailers.

End Of The Line For iPhone 15 Pro And Other Models

The products expected to be discontinued include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13. Apple has a history of discontinuing flagship iPhones a year after their release.

It’s likely that the iPhone 15 Pro will be the last Pro model to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, as the iPhone 16 Pros are expected to have larger displays. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro offers a Blue Titanium color option, which may not carry over to the 16 Pro lineup.

Apple Watch Lineup To See Major Updates

The Apple Watch Series 9, and SE 2 are also expected to be phased out. New models with larger displays and updated features are anticipated to replace them.

AirPods 2 To Be Replaced By New AirPods 4

Additionally, AirPods 2 is likely to be discontinued. Two new trims of AirPods 4 are expected to replace them, offering enhanced features like noise cancellation, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: The anticipated discontinuation of these products aligns with Apple’s strategy to make room for new models. The upcoming event, dubbed “Glowtime,” is expected to be a significant milestone for Apple. The event will showcase the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series.

Apple has already reportedly up its orders for the new iPhone 16 by over 10%, anticipating a surge in demand due to its artificial intelligence capabilities. This move signals strong confidence in the upcoming products.

Moreover, an analyst at Morgan Stanley noted that AI will play a “starring role” in the iPhone 16 launch, emphasizing the accelerating replacement cycle as a key factor for the stock.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives anticipates that the “Glowtime” event could kickstart a “historical period” for Apple, driven by the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

Image Via Shutterstock