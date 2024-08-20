Elon Musk Conducts A 'Super Unscientific' Poll To Gauge Voter Preference Between Trump And Harris — Here Are The Results So Far

Elon Musk is conducting a poll on X that asks voters if they prefer Donald Trump or Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States.

What Happened: On Tuesday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO launched an informal poll on X, asking his followers to choose between Trump and Harris. At the time of writing, the poll had received over 1.47 million votes, with 78.1% favoring Trump and 21.9% for Harris.

Since a lot of people have asked, here goes a super unscientific poll …



Who will you vote for? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

See Also: Donald Trump Asks: ‘Why Are We Having An Election?’

This poll comes amidst reports of a tight race between the two candidates. Recent polls have shown Harris leading in key battleground states and gaining support among young voters. Despite this, Musk’s poll indicates a strong preference for Trump among a section of his 195.2 million followers on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Musk expressed his political support for Trump during a recent conversation with the ex-president, describing himself as a historically moderate Democrat and urging moderates to back the current President Joe Biden’s predecessor for president.

Why It Matters: The results of Musk’s poll contrast with recent reports suggesting a closer race. According to these reports, Harris has surged ahead of Trump in key battleground states and has significantly reduced Trump's lead in others. Additionally, Harris has tied a record-high lead over Trump in a weekly election poll.

Despite Harris’s growing popularity in the polls, business leaders still favor Trump for the 2024 presidential race. They perceive Trump as the more business-friendly candidate and their preferred choice.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool