Mark Cuban Backs Kamala Harris, Seeing A New Business-Friendly Democratic Party

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and minority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, has reiterated his endorsement of Kamala Harris, seeing a fresh trajectory for the Democratic Party under her leadership.

What Happened: Cuban commended Harris for her business-friendly approach and her dedication to elevating the middle class. This followed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Cuban, an early advocate of Harris, praised her for her open-mindedness and non-ideological stance. He also acknowledged her initiatives to back small businesses and entrepreneurs, and to cut down costs in healthcare, groceries, and housing sectors.

Speaking with Business Insider, Cuban said that he wanted an open-minded leader who wouldn’t be an “ideologue” while in office.

The billionaire entrepreneur also defended Harris’ economic strategies around subsidies for first-time homeowners and a federal prohibition on price-gouging. He lauds her push for discussions on healthcare transparency and cryptocurrency regulation.

In a post on X, Cuban said, “Talking to stakeholders is the first step towards understanding what makes the economy work, or not work, from pricing to growth.”

Contrasting Harris with Donald Trump, Cuban underscored Harris’ self-awareness and readiness to listen to businesses, ranging from small local stores to industry behemoths.

“One of the things that makes KH stand apart from the republican nominee is that she is self aware. She knows what she doesn’t know and is willing to listen to business, from the smallest corner yogurt shop to the giants of industry,” Cuban told the outlet.

Following the convention, Cuban expressed on social media that Harris is reshaping the Democratic Party with her unique policies.

Why It Matters: Cuban’s backing of Harris signifies a potential shift in the Democratic Party’s approach towards business and economic policies.

His support also highlights the increasing importance of issues such as healthcare transparency and cryptocurrency regulation in shaping the future political landscape.

The impact of Harris’ policies on small businesses and entrepreneurs, as well as on the middle class, will be crucial in determining the direction of the Democratic Party under her leadership.

