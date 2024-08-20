Lowe's, Palo Alto Networks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Lowe’s Companies, Inc . LOW to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lowe’s shares fell 0.2% to $242.70 in after-hours trading.

. to report quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $24.01 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Lowe’s shares fell 0.2% to $242.70 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Palo Alto's board authorized an additional $500 million for share repurchases, bringing the company's remaining buyback authorization up to $1 billion. Palo Alto shares gained 1.9% to $350.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong guidance. Palo Alto's board authorized an additional $500 million for share repurchases, bringing the company's remaining buyback authorization up to $1 billion. Palo Alto shares gained 1.9% to $350.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Medtronic Plc. MDT to post quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $7.89 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Medtronic shares rose 0.4% to $85.17 in after-hours trading.

Fluent, Inc. FLNT reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Monday. Fluent shares tumbled 16.3% to $2.51 in the after-hours trading session.

reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Monday. Fluent shares tumbled 16.3% to $2.51 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Alcon Inc. ALC to post quarterly earnings at 73 cents per share on revenue of $2.52 billion after the closing bell. Alcon shares rose 0.01% to $96.27 in after-hours trading.

