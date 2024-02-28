Next Logical Evolution For Apple Vision Pro? New Patent Filing Points To The Direction Apple Is Going In

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has filed a new patent that could point us in the direction it wants to take the Vision Pro in. It involves an additional accessory that users will have to use alongside the mixed reality headset.

What Happened: Apple is developing a "Smart Ring" that could provide users with a more immersive augmented reality (AR) experience, according to a new patent filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO.)

The tech giant has been granted a patent for a “Finger-Mounted Device with Sensors and Haptics”. This device, which some are calling the "iRing," is designed to enhance the user’s interaction with digital elements in AR.

Photo courtesy: Apple via USPTO

The patent details suggest the device is less about the ring itself and more about integrating users into an Apple AR world. The ring has sensors on every fingertip, providing a better fit for manipulating AR objects.

Apple’s patent indicates that the use of wearable devices like gloves, which are currently used to control electronic equipment, can pose challenges.

The company suggests that a finger-mounted device could gather input from a user’s fingers as they interact with surfaces in their environment and provide haptic feedback during these interactions.

If someone throws you a virtual ball while wearing Apple Vision Pro and such wearable devices, the haptic sensors in the fingertips could mimic the sensation of catching it.

The device can also report information back to the system, including how firmly a user is pressing against objects or their finger’s lateral movement.

The patent is credited to 12 inventors, including Paul X. Wang, known for his previous work on haptic touch feedback for the Apple Pencil.

Why It Matters: The development of the ‘Smart Ring’ comes on the heels of Apple’s recent launch of the Vision Pro, a mixed reality headset that has been praised as the “second most impressive tech since the iPhone."

Despite some criticisms regarding its weight and battery life, the Vision Pro has been touted as a potential successor to the iPad. The ‘Smart Ring’ could potentially enhance the user experience of the Vision Pro, further solidifying Apple’s position in the AR market.

This comes amidst critiques from competitors like Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has dismissed comparisons of his criticism of the Vision Pro to former Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer’s dismissal of the iPhone.

