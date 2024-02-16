Mark Zuckerberg Hits Back At 'Apple Fanboys' For Comparisons To Steve Ballmer's iPhone Dismissal Over Vision Pro Critique: 'I'm Not Laughing At Them'

Loading... Loading...

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg rubbished comparisons of his Apple Vision Pro criticism with former Microsoft Corp. CEO Steve Ballmer's dismissal of the iPhone.

What Happened: Zuckerberg defended his critique of Apple’s $3,500 Vision Pro against backlash from Apple enthusiasts, on the Morning Brew Daily podcast.

Zuckerberg also dismissed any parallels with former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s notorious disregard for the original iPhone. “I’m not laughing at them. I take Apple seriously,” he clarified on the podcast.

Despite his conviction that the Vision Pro is outperformed by Meta’s Quest 3, Zuckerberg asserted that he is not undermining Apple or overlooking the potential enhancements in future models. “I’m just laying out the facts as I see them today,” he stated.

Addressing the reactions of staunch Apple fans, Zuckerberg remarked, “I do think there’s this whole vibe with Apple fanboys, which I find kind of a little funny, where a lot of people get upset if you dare to question if Apple will lead in a new space.”

Zuckerberg stressed that competition is advantageous, instilling a sense of urgency in his teams working on competing products. “I think we have a really good chance at winning, and I’m really committed to doing that,” he affirmed.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s comments follow his previous review of the Vision Pro, where he declared Meta’s Quest 3 as a superior product.

He underscored that the Quest 3 headset would offer better value due to its lower price but found it to be a better product overall after trying the Vision Pro.

Shortly after Zuckerberg’s review, Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth echoed his sentiments, highlighting several issues with the Vision Pro and dismissing claims of it being technologically superior.

These critiques from Meta’s top executives indicate a brewing competition between the two tech giants in the mixed reality headset market. Zuckerberg’s recent comments underscore his commitment to winning this race, further fueling this rivalry.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Anthony Quintano on Flickr