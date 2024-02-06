Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks showed positive momentum today, with the Dow Jones index climbing over 140 points. The market saw a broad uptick, with the Dow ending the day up by 0.37% to 38,521.36 while the NASDAQ increased by nearly 0.1% to 15,609. The S&P 500 gained 0.2% to reach 4,954.23.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Snap Inc SNAP closed at $17.45, up 4.18%, with an intraday high of $17.5 and a low of $16.77. The stock’s 52-week range is between $7.86 and $17.9. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report revealed a revenue increase of 5% year-over-year to $1.361 billion, missing estimates but showing growth in daily active users to 414 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA saw its shares rise by 4.82% to close at $78.23, with an intraday high of $78.34 and a low of $75.73. The 52-week range for BABA is between $66.63 and $109.81. Investors are keenly awaiting its quarterly earnings report, with expectations set at an EPS of $2.73, looking for signs of positive guidance and growth.

Ford Motor Company F ended the day up 4.14% at $12.07, reaching a high of $12.10 and a low of $11.62 during the session. The stock’s 52-week range is $9.63 to $15.42. Ford’s fourth-quarter results surpassed expectations with revenue of $46 billion and an EPS of 29 cents, highlighting its strong performance and focus on electric vehicles.

The Walt Disney Company DIS shares increased by 2.73%, closing at $99.29, with today’s trading seeing a high of $99.32 and a low of $96.79. DIS’s 52-week range is $78.73 to $118.18. As Disney prepares to release its quarterly earnings, investors are watching for an EPS beat and positive future guidance amidst a challenging entertainment landscape.

Tesla Inc TSLA closed up 2.23% at $185.10, with an intraday high of $186.49 and a low of $177.11. Tesla’s 52-week range is $152.37 to $299.29. The company’s strong delivery numbers and its performance in China highlight its continued dominance in the electric vehicle market.

