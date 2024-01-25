Trump Testifies In E. Jean Carroll Rape Defamation Trial Amid Stern Warnings From Judge: 'I Never Met The Woman'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump testified in a Manhattan federal courthouse on Thursday in the ongoing civil defamation trial involving writer E. Jean Carroll. The trial is centered around Trump’s 2019 comments about Carroll, who is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

What Happened: Trump’s testimony lasted less than five minutes, during which he faced multiple admonishments from Judge Lewis Kaplan. The trial is based on Trump’s 2019 comments about Carroll, who last year won a civil verdict over her claim that Trump sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s and then defamed her when she first publicly accused him, reported CNN.

Before Trump took the stand, his lawyer Alina Habba and Judge Kaplan had a 10-minute conversation about the scope of the former president’s testimony. During this discussion, Trump interjected, stating, “I never met the woman. I do not know who this woman is. I was not at the trial. I don't know who this woman is.”

Trump’s testimony was limited, as Judge Kaplan ordered restrictions that Trump would not be allowed to testify that he didn't assault Carroll or that she lied about the rape allegation. The jury is expected to have the case by Friday lunchtime.

Trump’s attorneys are also joining calls for the dismissal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the 2020 election subversion case against the former president and his co-defendants in Georgia.

See Also: Congressman Fined, Jailed For Insider Trading Could Be Running For Office Again

Why It Matters: This trial marks the second time Trump is defending against defamation claims from Carroll, as reported by Benzinga.

Tapes featuring Trump were also presented to jurors, providing an understanding of Trump's frame of mind, particularly regarding his attitudes toward Carroll, reported CNN.

Trump’s disruptive behavior in the courtroom, including making comments while witnesses were testifying, led to warnings from the judge, as per Benzinga.

Trump’s niece has also warned of major consequences for the former president’s disruptive behavior in the Carroll case, according to Benzinga.

Photo via Shutterstock

Read Next: Trump’s Online Tirade Against Jean Carroll Could ‘Cost Him Dearly,’ Says His Niece: ‘He Is So Cruel, And

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.