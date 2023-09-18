Trump Bypasses Second GOP Debate For Detroit Rally Amid Striking UAW Workers — Shawn Fain Says, 'We Can't Keep Electing Billionaires'

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has decided to address autoworkers in Detroit, opting out of the second Republican primary debate scheduled for Sept. 27.

What Happened: According to a report by Politico, Trump’s Detroit visit coincides with the GOP debate in California, marking the second time the leading GOP candidate has chosen to miss a 2024 presidential debate. The specifics surrounding the event have yet to be revealed by Trump’s team.

The decision to address Detroit’s autoworkers comes in the wake of strikes initiated by autoworkers in Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio against plants run by Ford Motor Company F, General Motors Company GM and Stellantis NV STLA. Trump’s speech is expected to cater to over 500 union workers, mainly autoworkers. This development was first reported by The New York Times.

With the speech set to take place during prime time, it could potentially overshadow the GOP debate in California. Trump’s team is also planning a radio ad targeting union workers. The former president, who has yet to officially comment on the strike, criticized the “Electric Car SCAM” on Truth Social, asserting it betrays the United Autoworkers.

In response, UAW President Shawn Fain criticized Trump and the economy that he claims favors the billionaire class at the expense of workers. Despite the criticism, Trump has insisted that UAW leadership should endorse him.

“Every fiber of our union is being poured into fighting the billionaire class and an economy that enriches people like Donald Trump at the expense of workers,” said Fain, according to Politico.

“We can't keep electing billionaires and millionaires that don't have any understanding what it is like to live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to get by and expecting them to solve the problems of the working class."

See Also: Jared Kushner’s $2B Saudi Funding ‘Biggest Political Scandal … In Modern Politics,’ Says Congressman: ‘

Why It Matters: The recent strikes initiated by UAW members against Big Three automakers’ plants follow unsuccessful negotiations over pay hikes and other benefits.

This comes at a time when UAW President Fain declared that the union’s endorsements are not given lightly, but are earned.

Trump’s decision to address the autoworkers amidst these developments may indicate an attempt to secure support from the UAW.

Photo by Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock

Read Next: One company you can invest in is revolutionizing the $16.4 billion influencer marketing space. It allows anyone to make money by promoting businesses to their friends on social media.