QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Microsoft Falls Victim To The Tech Rout

by Joel Elconin, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 9, 2022 3:40 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Brief
  • One of the most basic tenets of technical analysis is that old support makes for new resistance and vice versa.
  • With $270 being a major support level over the last year, the fact that it has breached may be a harbinger of more downside to come

Although much of the early damage to this market was done in the speculative high-growth technology sector, many of the mega big-cap technology stocks did not crater.

In its current leg down, the S&P 500 index is having a breakdown in this sector, one by one.

The latest one to have a major breakdown on a technical basis is Microsoft Corporation MSFT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.

Microsoft's All-Time High: While the S&P 500 index made its all-time high in January, Microsoft peaked a few months ahead of it in November at $349.67. Since its peak, the index, at 4,010, is down 16.7%, and the issue is lower by 24% at $266.

Microsoft's Price Action After Q1 Print: Since fundamentals really move stocks in the long run, how an issue reacts to an earnings announcement can be a predictor of future price action.

In the case of Microsoft, the issue posted a solid first-quarter beat after the close on April 26. For the 29th  time in the last 31 quarters, the company posted an earnings beat. On the revenue front, it was a beat for the 28th time in the last 31 quarters.

In the following session, it rallied from $270.22 to $283.22. Over the next six sessions, it put in a triple top at the $291 area, with the latest test being on May 4, when it peaked at $290.88. It ebbed and flowed with the index and ended last week at $274.73.

All About $270: As evidenced by the monthly chart below, $270 has been a major support level for Microsoft over the last three months, with the lows coming in the small range of $270–$271.52. In fact, both the March and April lows were $270 on the nose.

Adding to the importance of this level is that Microsoft's July 2021 low was $269.60, which provided the foundation for its spectacular three-month rally to $349.67.

Monday’s Microsoft Price Action: After a much lower open ($270.06 vs. $274.73), the issue attempted to rally off the open with the index. Microsoft rallied to $272.36 and sharply reversed course. The pace of the decline greatly accelerated once the $270 level was breached.

The stock is down 3.53% at $265.03 ahead of the close. That level coincides with three daily lows at the $265 area from late June of last year.

Microsoft Moving Forward: One of the most basic tenets of technical analysis is that old support makes for new resistance and vice versa. With $270 being a major support level over the last year, the fact that it has breached may be a harbinger of more downside to come.

The longer it takes or fails to reclaim $270, the greater the risk for more downside in the issue.

Based on the monthly charts, the next support level does not come in until Microsoft's June 2020 low of $243.

The importance of this level was discussed before the opening during Monday’s PreMarket Prep Plus.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PreMarket PrepTechnicalsTop StoriesTechTrading Ideas