 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2021 4:21pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Cloud Division Shows Continued Strength

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported first-quarter earnings after hours Tuesday. Here are the key highlights for investors to know.

What Happened: Microsoft reported first-quarter revenue of $45.3 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of Street consensus estimates of $44 billion. The company's first-quarter earnings per share of $2.27 beat estimates of $2.07.

The company’s Productivity and Business Processes division reported revenue of $15 billion, up 22% year-over-year. The sector saw strong year-over-year growth of 42% for LinkedIn and 31% for Dynamics.

Intelligent Cloud division revenue was $17 billion, up 31% year-over-year. More Personal Computing unit revenue was $13.3 billion. Xbox revenue was up 2% year-over-year in the quarter.

Related Link: Microsoft Q4 Highlights: Earnings Top Estimates, Commercial Cloud Revenue Up 36% And More

“We delivered a strong start to the fiscal year with our Microsoft Cloud generating $20.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 36% year-over-year,” said Microsoft Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood.

The company returned $10.9 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the first quarter.

Microsoft will provide guidance on its conference call later Tuesday.

MSFT Price Action: MSFT shares are down 0.5% to $308.66 in after-hours trading. Shares hit new 52-week highs of $312.39 in Tuesday’s trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Adobe Partners With NFT Firm Rarible To Protect NFT Creators
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Between Facebook And Microsoft, Talkington Believes In This Stock
Microsoft and Alphabet Scheduled to Announce Earnings After the Closing Bell
Tuesday's Market Minute: Market Reacts to Facebook Earnings
This Cannabis Stock Has Beaten Microsoft, Netflix, Apple And Facebook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amy Hood Azure cloud stocks Technology Stocks xboxEarnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com