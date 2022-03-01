 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Benchmark Views Twitter, Pinterest, Snap
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Benchmark Views Twitter, Pinterest, Snap
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz initiated coverage of multiple social media stocks.
  • Zgutowicz initiated coverage of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Hold rating and no price target. He views Twitter as providing high utility to a niche user base. 
  • Still, he sees limited ability to scale beyond an otherwise event-driven branding platform and does not believe Twitter will ever achieve its 50% direct response mix target.
  • Related: Here's Why Benchmark Feels That Meta's Advertising Problem Is 'Getting Worse, Not Better'
  • Zgutowicz initiated coverage of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Hold rating and no price target. 
  • Pinterest has always offered unique visual IP and high utility to its "predominantly female audience," but its niche demographic has been "its Achilles heel," Zgutowicz said.
  • Zgutowicz initiated coverage of Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with a Buy rating and $50 price target (22.4% upside). 
  • The current valuation does not accurately reflect future digital advertising share gain from improving relative return on ad spends, or "ROAS," compared to peers, argues Zgutowicz.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 1.1% at $35.16 on the last check Tuesday. PINS shares traded lower by 1.83% at $26.26, and SNAP shares traded lower by 2.20% at $39.06.

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS + TWTR)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
Where Twitter Stands With Analysts
Shiba Inu Announces New Fashion Industry Partnership
Twitter Is Ramping Up Bitcoin And Ethereum Related Offerings But That's Not Enough To Impress Cathie Wood Right Now
If You Invested $1,000 In Bored Ape Yacht Club At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Bill Ackman Wants Biden To Do More In Fight Against Russia; Says It's Time To Show 'What America Stands For'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MRTXStifelMaintains118.0
GLPStifelMaintains26.0
EPAMStifelMaintains385.0
ACHCSVB LeerinkMaintains80.0
WDAYNeedhamMaintains300.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com