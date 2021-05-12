The Daily Stock Watchlist From 'Money Mitch': Solar And Electronic Gaming Stocks
Mitch Hoch discussed the stocks he will be watching Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Money Mitch." The two sectors to watch today are solar and electronic gaming/multimedia.
ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has come down to support around $6.66. Hoch is watching for a bounce back to $7.50. If the stock is able to bounce, he thinks it could head back toward the $9 level today.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) The chart looks good after the stock bounced off the $14 level, he said. He is watching Maxeon Solar as the stock could have enough momentum to reach the $18 level.
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) had a great earnings report, Hoch said. The company reported earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.05 per share, and revenue of $1.49 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.39 billion.
Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR) bounced off support recently. Hoch thinks it offers a good value and could ride the momentum in the electronic gaming sector.
Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) bounced off the $10 support level. Hoch thinks it could move higher toward $10.75 today and potentially reach $11 by the end of the week.
