The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by Technical Analyst Joel Elconin and Prop Trader Dennis Dick.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) - The Jan. 2015 high of $15.72 is the only resistance it has.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) -The low of the move is a double bottom at $17.46 and $17.50. That’s support.

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) - The February 2005 high was $58.24, which is the only relevant resistance up here. On weakness, keep an eye on the all-time closing high of $56.65 made on Monday.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) - Is trying to fill the gap from earnings between $82.82 and $94.75.

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) - It needs to clear Friday’s close of $315.05 and Monday’s high of $315.50 to find support.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) - There was a double close at $27.90 from Friday and $28.27 from Monday, so that’s resistance.

DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) -The premarket low was $18.40. There are also four daily lows at the $18.40 area from early November, and the low of the move is $17.89.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) - the premarket low was $61.50, which was the low of the move. There’s daily lows at the $61 area from mid-August, and another pair of lows at $60. Below that, there’s a gap area down to $52.95.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW)- The Friday low was $79.17, and a pair of lows from Wednesday and Thursday at $78.27 and $78.23.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) - The buy zone is between $45-$46. The low of the move was $44.99, flanked by the $45.14 low the following day.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) - $99.93 and a big psychological number at $100.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) - The Monday low was $104.55. The all-time high and all-time closing high are $106.55 and $106.89, respectively.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) - Big triple bottom at $80.

