YY Makes New All-Time High After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 15, 2017 11:57am   Comments
YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) shares are trading higher by $15.66 (18 percent) at $104.90 in Wednesday's session.

After Tuesday's close, the multi-faceted Chines social platform announced a Q3 EPS beat of 13 cents along with a sales beat of $43 million. An added catalyst to the rally is a Buy-upgrade from Jefferies

Its $2.00 opening trade of $91.68 has turned out to be the low for the session. In a straight-up fashion, YY's stock rallied to $108.74, which far surpassed its former all-time high that was made in September at $96.39.

