Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Gets A Boost From Semitruck News
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2017 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Related TSLA
Tesla's Semitruck Unveil: A Preview
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher by $11.64 (3.8 percent) at $314.63 in Monday's session.

On Thursday, the company is expected to rollout a Class 8 truck with a 300- to 450-mile range. Although some Wall Street analysts are skeptical of the profit potential of the new vehicle, many investors are purchasing shares ahead of the unveiling.

See Also: Tesla's Semitruck Unveil: A Preview

After a lower open, Tesla continued in the direction until it found support at $299.11 and reversed course. It has continued to make new highs for the session with the current one standing at $314.95 as of 1:45 p.m. EST.

The stock is now in a lightly traded area that was bypassed completely when it swooned on November 2 from $321.08 to $299.26 after its worst-than-expected Q3 report.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla's Semitruck Unveil: A Preview
The Week Ahead For November 13: Conferences, Earnings and IPO Events To Watch
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Apple, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Tesla, Sony, PayPal And More
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T And Tesla
Tesla Is To Vehicles What Apple Was To Cell Phones, According To This Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TSLA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.