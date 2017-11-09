Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are trading lower by only 10 cents at $40.09 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company reported a Q3 EPS miss of 2 cents along with a slight beat for sales. The company raised the lower-end of its FY2017 adj. EPS outlook.

After a lower-open, it continued in that direction before bottoming at $37.97 and reversed course. That low matches it August 23 low of $37.90. The ensuing rally took the stock to $40.98 as of 1:06 p.m., but has backed off that level. If the rally continues, the next daily high comes from Tuesday, when it reached $41.62.

