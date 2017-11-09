Market Overview

Macy's Soars After Q3 EPS Beat And Raise
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2017 1:10pm
Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M) shares are trading higher by $1.71 (10 percent) at $19.28 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 4 cents on lower sales. The company raised its Q4 EPS outlook, but didn't do the same for sales.

See Also: Macy's Up, Kohl's Down Following Q3 Earnings

After a higher open, Macy's had a brief retreat to $17.80 before continuing its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session with the current one at $19.36 as of 12:57 p.m. EST. If the rally continues, the next resistance point based on the daily charts comes in at it November 1 high ($19.62).

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

