Macy's Up, Kohl's Down Following Q3 Earnings

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2017 8:39am   Comments
Macy's Up, Kohl's Down Following Q3 Earnings
Two of the most notable department stores on Thursday reported earnings results, which resulted in their respective stocks moving in opposite directions.

Macy's

  • Shares of Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) were trading higher by around 2 percent.
  • Macy's earned 23 cents per share in the third quarter on revenue of $5.28 billion.
  • Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 19 cents per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.
  • Third-quarter sales fell 6.1 percent from a year ago, partly due to store closures.
  • Comparable store sales on an owned basis fell 4.0 percent and down 3.6 percent on an owned plus licensed basis.
  • Operating income rose from $107 million a year ago to $121 million.
  • The company opened eight new Bluemercury beauty specialty stores for a total of 135 stores and seven new Macy's Backstage off-price stores for a total of 45 locations.
  • Management expects to earn between $3.38 to $3.63 per share in 2017, up from a prior range of $3.37 to $3.62 per share.

Related Link: Macy's Biggest Foe Isn't Amazon... It's Other Brick & Mortar Retailers

Kohl's

  • Shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) were trading lower by nearly 10 percent.
  • Kohl's earned 70 cents per share in the third quarter on revenue of $4.332 billion.
  • Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn 72 cents per share on revenue of $4.3 billion.
  • Comparable sales rose 0.1 percent in the third quarter.
  • Net income fell from $146 million a year ago to $117 million.
  • Gross margin fell from 37.1 percent a year ago to 36.8 percent.
  • Management narrowed and raised the lower end of its fiscal 2017 EPS outlook from $3.50-$3.80 to a new range of $3.60-$3.80.
  • Kohl's ended the quarter with 1,156 stores in 49 states versus 1,155 stores at the same time a year ago.

Related Link: Kohl's Structural Pressures Are Not Abating

Posted-In: Department Stores retail earnings retailersEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Movers Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

