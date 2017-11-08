Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares are trading higher by $2.60 (51.4 percent) at $7.66 in Wednesday's session.

The huge rally is taking place even though the company a reported a Q3 EPS miss of 22 cents along with a sales miss of $6.75 million.

FRTA's slightly higher opening print of $5.38 has turned out to be the low for the day. The continuation rally took the stock to $8.04, but fell back into the upper $7.00 handle. That marks its highest level since Aug. 9, when it peaked at $8.78, but weakened to end that session at $8.27.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.