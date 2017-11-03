Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) shares are trading higher by $15.60 (11 percent) at $159.96 in Friday's session.

After the close on Thursday, the company announced a Q3 EPS beat of 16 cents along with a sales beat of $14.6 million. The supplier is also receiving an additional boost from Apple's Q4 beat.

After a higher open, OLED fell back only a dime to $148.75 before continuing its move higher. It has exceeded its former all-time high made on Tuesday ($149.85) by over $11.00, as $160.95 stands as the high for the session as of 1:33 p.m. EST.

