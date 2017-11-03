Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading higher by 22 cents (1.7 percent) at $11.28 in Friday's session.

After Thursday's close, the company announced FDA approval of VYZULTA, for the treatment of open angle glaucoma.

After a higher open, Valeant continued to rally but found resistance just ahead of Thursday's high ($11.79), reaching $11.67 and reversed course. It has continued to drift lower and make new lows for the session.

It has yet to reach Thursday's closing price of $11.06 as $11.10 stands as low for the session as of 11:10 a.m. EST.

