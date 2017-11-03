Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valeant Surrenders Some Early Gains After FDA Approval Of VYZULTA
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2017 11:14am   Comments
Share:
Related VRX
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading higher by 22 cents (1.7 percent) at $11.28 in Friday's session.

After Thursday's close, the company announced FDA approval of VYZULTA, for the treatment of open angle glaucoma.

After a higher open, Valeant continued to rally but found resistance just ahead of Thursday's high ($11.79), reaching $11.67 and reversed course. It has continued to drift lower and make new lows for the session.

It has yet to reach Thursday's closing price of $11.06 as $11.10 stands as low for the session as of 11:10 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRX)

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 27
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 25
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 18
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 17
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on VRX

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.