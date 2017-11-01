Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are trading higher by $15.30 or 11 percent at $154.40 in Wednesday's session. Before the open, the company reported a third-quarter EPS miss of 2 cents but had a revenue beat of over $700,000.

After a much higher open, it had a brief retreat to $143.95, which is more than $1 above the top of Tuesday's range ($142.75), and then continued its move higher. The powerful rally took the issue all the way to $161.82, before falling back in the $150.00 handle. That marks the first the time the issue has traded over $160.00 since Aug. 6, 2015, when it peaked at $168.03.

