Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bluebird Bio Sharply Higher After Mixed Q3 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2017 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Related BLUE
35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 Biotechs Boosted By Spark Therapeutic's FDA News
Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys 6 New Stocks in the 'rd Quarter (GuruFocus)

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares are trading higher by $15.30 or 11 percent at $154.40 in Wednesday's session. Before the open, the company reported a third-quarter EPS miss of 2 cents but had a revenue beat of over $700,000.

After a much higher open, it had a brief retreat to $143.95, which is more than $1 above the top of Tuesday's range ($142.75), and then continued its move higher. The powerful rally took the issue all the way to $161.82, before falling back in the $150.00 handle. That marks the first the time the issue has traded over $160.00 since Aug. 6, 2015, when it peaked at $168.03.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLUE)

35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
4 Biotechs Boosted By Spark Therapeutic's FDA News
The BLUE And The BOLD; Analyst Suggests Pair Trade Ahead Of Year-End Catalysts
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on BLUE

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.