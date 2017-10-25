Market Overview

8 Technical Levels From Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 9:52am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) - $266.02 is the Jan. 2013 low; there's long-term resistance at $295-$300; the pre-market low was $285.50.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) has a series of lows from late September and major support at the $12 area from mid-August.
  • AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) - $34 is a big whole number. $33.91 was the pre-market low, and $33.41 was the Jan. 2016 low.
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) hit a three-day low of $259.44, but it filled the gap from yesterday. It needs to reach $263.24.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance Co (NYSE: WBA) hit an Oct. 10 high of $70.99; there's air up to $73.37 and the Oct. 9 of $73.37.
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) breached the all-time high in the premarket, which was $109.26. $110 is a psychological level.
  • International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) - watch for a breakout out over the $59-$60 highs from late 1999.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) - it needs to clear $83 for more upside; the Sept. 20 high was $83.21.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

