8 Technical Levels From Wednesday's PreMarket Prep

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) - $266.02 is the Jan. 2013 low; there's long-term resistance at $295-$300; the pre-market low was $285.50.

(NYSE: CMG) - $266.02 is the Jan. 2013 low; there's long-term resistance at $295-$300; the pre-market low was $285.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) has a series of lows from late September and major support at the $12 area from mid-August.

(NASDAQ: AMD) has a series of lows from late September and major support at the $12 area from mid-August. AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) - $34 is a big whole number. $33.91 was the pre-market low, and $33.41 was the Jan. 2016 low.

(NYSE: T) - $34 is a big whole number. $33.91 was the pre-market low, and $33.41 was the Jan. 2016 low. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) hit a three-day low of $259.44, but it filled the gap from yesterday. It needs to reach $263.24.

(NYSE: BA) hit a three-day low of $259.44, but it filled the gap from yesterday. It needs to reach $263.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance Co (NYSE: WBA) hit an Oct. 10 high of $70.99; there's air up to $73.37 and the Oct. 9 of $73.37.

(NYSE: WBA) hit an Oct. 10 high of $70.99; there's air up to $73.37 and the Oct. 9 of $73.37. Visa Inc (NYSE: V) breached the all-time high in the premarket, which was $109.26. $110 is a psychological level.

(NYSE: V) breached the all-time high in the premarket, which was $109.26. $110 is a psychological level. International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) - watch for a breakout out over the $59-$60 highs from late 1999.

(NYSE: IP) - watch for a breakout out over the $59-$60 highs from late 1999. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) - it needs to clear $83 for more upside; the Sept. 20 high was $83.21.

