Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher by $1.61 at $196.00 in Friday's session.

It's trading higher for the fourth day in row, rallying from Monday's close to as high as $198.92 earlier in today's session. One catalyst for the rally is a price target raise at Guggenheim, raising it from $210.00 to $225.00.

After a higher open, Netlfix had a $2.00 retreat to $192.05 before continuing its move higher. It easily surpassed its former all-time high that was made on Thursday at $194.49, so far rallying to $198.92.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it must end the session above Thursday's close of $194.39.

