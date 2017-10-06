Market Overview

Netflix Makes A New All-Time High By A Wide Margin
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2017 1:43pm   Comments
Chase Coleman Takes Stake in Newly Public Streaming Company (GuruFocus)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher by $1.61 at $196.00 in Friday's session.

It's trading higher for the fourth day in row, rallying from Monday's close to as high as $198.92 earlier in today's session. One catalyst for the rally is a price target raise at Guggenheim, raising it from $210.00 to $225.00.

See Also: The Netflix Price Increase: What It Means For Shareholders

After a higher open, Netlfix had a $2.00 retreat to $192.05 before continuing its move higher. It easily surpassed its former all-time high that was made on Thursday at $194.49, so far rallying to $198.92.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it must end the session above Thursday's close of $194.39.

