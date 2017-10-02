MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are trading lower by $1.57 (4.6 percent) at $31.02 in Friday's session.

Investors are exiting the stock as one of its destinations, Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, is where Sunday's deadly attacks originated.

Related: Gun Stocks Trade Higher In Wake Of Las Vegas Shooting

After a lower open, MGM's stock found support at $31.05 and rallied to within 14 cents of the bottom of Friday's range ($32.14), only reaching $32.00 before resuming its decline. It came back down to make a new low for the day at $30.84 and is attempting to remain in the $31.00 handle.

The current low marks the lowest level for the stock since it bottomed on Aug. 21 at $30.43.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.