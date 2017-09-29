Vericel Corp. (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares are trading higher by $0.55 at $6.15 in Friday's session. It appears investors have turned positive on the issue following its presentation at the Ladenburg Thalman Healthcare Conference on Tuesday.

In Wednesday's session, it added $0.60 ($4.90 to $5.60) and followed that with a dime gain on Thursday to close at $5.60. Buyers came in off the open at that exact level and put in the low for the day. So far, the continuation rally has taken the issue to $6.20 and is not far off that level.

That marks the highest level for the issue since it peaked in March 2014 at $7.

