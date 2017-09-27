Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares are trading higher by 50 cents (11 percent) at $4.03 in Wednesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is the announcement that the company has secured at least a $1 million contract to provide facial and object recognition to a Chinese government owned business.

After a higher open, Remark moved only another 6 cents before reversing course. That high coincides with a pair of monthly highs from April and May of 2016 at $4.85. Since reaching that elevated level, it has continued to make new lows for the session, with the current one standing at $3.93.

In order to fill the void in price and reach the upper-end of Tuesday's session, it will need to reach $3.70.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.