Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RH Nearly Doubles After Q2 Beat And Raise
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2017 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Related RH
Mid-Day Market Update: RH Surges After Strong Results; Barnes & Noble Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Conn's Profit Beats Views
Stocks Turn Red; RH Soars, While FANG Stock Amazon Is A 'Buy' (Investor's Business Daily)

RH (NYSE: RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is trading higher by $21.50, or 43 percent, at $70.92 in Thursday's session.

After Wednesday's close, the company reported a Q2 EPS beat of 22 cents along with a sales beat of $12.6 million. The company significantly raised its FY 2017 net income and sales outlook.

See Also: RH's Blowout Quarter Makes Believers Out Of Some, But Not All

After nearly a $20.00 higher open, RH had a brief $1.20 retreat to $68.51 before continuing its move higher. The ensuing rally took the stock all the way to $73.21, but has backed off that level. That is just off a pair of highs from July 26 ($73.68) and July 27 ($73.42).

The last time the stock closed above $70.00 was on July 27, when it ended that session at $71.50.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RH)

Mid-Day Market Update: RH Surges After Strong Results; Barnes & Noble Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Conn's Profit Beats Views
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
RH's Blowout Quarter Makes Believers Out Of Some, But Not All
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2017
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on RH
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.