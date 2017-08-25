Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading lower by $3.40 at $346.53 in Friday's session.

For the second day in a row, the stock is trading in a smaller than usual range.

On Thursday, Tesla was slightly higher with a trading range from $349.74 to $356.66, ending the session at $352.93. In today's session, it has found sellers ahead of that high only reaching $355.69. On the downside, it has breached Thursday's low, falling to $348.10, and is attempting to reenter the $350.00 handle.

The 20-day average trading range for Tesla's stock is $10.90 compared to the muted ranges of the last two sessions.

