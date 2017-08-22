Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coty Sharply Lower After Q2 EPS Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2017 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Related
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) shares are trading lower by $2.40, or 12 percent, at $17.14 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the sharp decline is a Q2 EPS miss of 9 cents despite beating on sales by $80 million.

After a lower open, Coty attempted to rally but peaked early in the session at $18.00 and continued its move lower. The follow-through decline took the stock to $16.08, but rebounded back into the $17.00 handle.

That marks the lowest level for Coty's stock since October 2014, when it bottomed at $15.74.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COTY)

15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For August 22, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on COTY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.