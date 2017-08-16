Weight Watchers International (NYSE: WTW) shares are trading lower by $1 at $47.47 in Wednesday's session. There is no specific news out on the issue to account for the decline, and more than likely, it can be attributed to some profit-taking.

The stock has leaped from its Aug. 3 close ($33.23) to a high of $49.32 Monday. The catalyst for the huge rally was a Q2 beat and raised guidance after the close on Aug. 3.

Its slightly higher opening print of $48.61 stands as the high for the session. The retreat from that high found support just above its August 11 low ($46.04), only reaching $46.36. The rebound off that low has taken the issue into the mid-$47 handle.

