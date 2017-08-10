Market Overview

J C Penney Lower Ahead Of Q2 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2017 12:17pm   Comments
J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares are trading lower by 27 cents at $4.89 in Thursday's session.

The stock is trading lower in sympathy with Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) and Macy's Inc (NYSE: M), both trading in the red after their respective Q2 reports.

JC Penney will release Q2 earnings before the open on Friday. Street estimates for EPS stand at a loss of 5 cents on sales of $2.84 billion.

The stock's lower opening print of $5.04 stands as the high for session. At this time, the stock is finding support ahead of its July 13 low ($4.68) as $4.80 is the current low for the day.

