Valeant Higher After Q2 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 08, 2017 11:29am   Comments
Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading higher by $1.40 (8.8 percent) at $16.77 in Tuesday's session.

The Street is more than satisfied with its Q2 that revealed earnings of $1.05 per share on sales of $2.33 billion. The company reaffirmed its FY 2017 EBITDA guidance.

In a volatile session, Valeant was unable to hold its gains off the open, peaking at $16.97 before swooning to $16.08. That high coincides with a trio of highs under just under $17.00 from late July and early August.

Since making its intraday low, it has battled back to the upper $16.00 handle, but has yet to make a new high for the session.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

