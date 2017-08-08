Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading higher by $1.40 (8.8 percent) at $16.77 in Tuesday's session.

The Street is more than satisfied with its Q2 that revealed earnings of $1.05 per share on sales of $2.33 billion. The company reaffirmed its FY 2017 EBITDA guidance.

In a volatile session, Valeant was unable to hold its gains off the open, peaking at $16.97 before swooning to $16.08. That high coincides with a trio of highs under just under $17.00 from late July and early August.

Since making its intraday low, it has battled back to the upper $16.00 handle, but has yet to make a new high for the session.

