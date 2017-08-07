Market Overview

BlackBerry Falls After Goldman Sachs Reinstates Sell Rating
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 07, 2017 12:59pm   Comments
BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) shares are trading lower by 30 cents (3.2 percent) at $9.14 in Monday's session.

Goldman Sachs has reinstated its Sell rating on the stock with an $8.50 target, and the Street isn't happy.

After a lower open, BlackBerry had brief rally to $9.29 before continuing its move lower. So far, it has reached $9.02 and is attempting to rebound. That low comes just under its April 21 low ($9.05) and way above its April 20 low ($8.88).

The stock hasn't closed under $9.00 since April 19, when it ended that session at $8.93.

