Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Electronic Arts Lower Despite Q1 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2017 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Related EA
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
15 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2017
Stocks Rebound From Weak Open Amid Q2 GDP; Amazon Earnings Badly Miss (Investor's Business Daily)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower by 60 cents at $117.00 in Friday's session.

The stock is in the red despite posting a Q1 EPS beat along with a slight sales beat.

After lower open, EA continued in that direction but found support just above Tuesday's low ($113.31), only reaching $113.50 before mounting a rebound. The ensuing rally found sellers at the stock's all-time closing high made Wednesday at $118.00. Its all-time high was made in Thursday's session at $120.25.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
15 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 26
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on EA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.