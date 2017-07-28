Electronic Arts Lower Despite Q1 Beat

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower by 60 cents at $117.00 in Friday's session.

The stock is in the red despite posting a Q1 EPS beat along with a slight sales beat.

After lower open, EA continued in that direction but found support just above Tuesday's low ($113.31), only reaching $113.50 before mounting a rebound. The ensuing rally found sellers at the stock's all-time closing high made Wednesday at $118.00. Its all-time high was made in Thursday's session at $120.25.

