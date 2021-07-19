Why Starbucks Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several companies that would benefit from the economic reopening, including Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), are trading lower Monday afternoon amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which has clouded the recovery outlook.

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating 32,900 stores across 83 countries as of March 2021.

Starbucks primarily generates revenue from company-operated stores, with additional sales coming from royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, fresh coffee and single-serve coffee products.

Starbucks shares are trading lower by 3% at $115. Starbucks has a 52-week high of $120.82 and a 52-week low of $73.21.