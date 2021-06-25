fbpx
Why AMC Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
June 25, 2021 2:20 pm
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 4.8% at $54 as the stock continues to pull back following its recent retail-driven surge.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, AMC is the 8th-most-mentioned ticker for Friday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets. AMC shares are trading lower by 12% since the opening bell Monday.

AMC owns, operates or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, AMC operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $1.91.

